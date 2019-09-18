Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NLTX) Reaches $3.67 After 5.00% Up Move; Azimuth Capital Management Has Raised Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holding

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) stake by 101.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Azimuth Capital Management Llc acquired 78,265 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Azimuth Capital Management Llc holds 155,125 shares with $3.24 million value, up from 76,860 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc now has $46.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 5.79 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN; 07/04/2018 – Indigenous Leaders Shut Down Construction on Kinder Morgan’s Pipeline; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS OFFERING FEDERAL LOAN GUARANTEES TO ENSURE CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES THROUGH 2018 SEASON; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31

The stock of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.67. About 76,256 shares traded. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $103.23 million company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $3.85 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NLTX worth $5.16M more.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company has market cap of $103.23 million. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Among 3 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2300 highest and $20 lowest target. $21.67’s average target is 4.84% above currents $20.67 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, July 30. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $20 target in Monday, April 1 report.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,830 shares to 136,577 valued at $27.03 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 3,945 shares and now owns 13,275 shares. Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) was reduced too.

