Neogenomics (NEO) Valuation Rose While Kopp Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding; As Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Market Value Rose, Tiger Management Has Increased Stake

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 490,054 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29M, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.77. About 60.06M shares traded or 21.18% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – BAYER COVESTRO SHARE SALE BOOKS COVERED, TO CLOSE TODAY: BAML; 15/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Kangyo Yokohama Securities Comments on Bank of America’s Double Digit Growth; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – BANK OF AMERICA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SYNDICATE OF LENDERS PROVIDING FINANCING FOR RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY; 16/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Names Schroeder Seattle Market President; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 17/04/2018 – UBS Boosts Industrial Dealmaking Clout With Bank of America Hire; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35,400 shares to 58,800 shares, valued at $15.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,601 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21M and $123.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 29,087 shares to 171,969 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 55,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..