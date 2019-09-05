Neogenomics (NEO) Valuation Rose While Falcon Point Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.77 Million; Universal Stainless & Alloy (USAP) Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Has Decreased Its Stake by $588,720

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy (USAP) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 36,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.60% . The institutional investor held 247,595 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, down from 284,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Universal Stainless & Alloy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 23,989 shares traded. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) has declined 45.76% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USAP News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Stainless 1Q EPS 28c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Stainless & Alloy Product, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAP); 03/04/2018 – Universal Stainless Names Christopher T. Scanlon as Vice Pres of Finance, CFO and Treasurer; 03/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS INC – CHRISTOPHER SCANLON HAS BEEN NAMED CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Universal Stainless Reports Substantial Increase in First Quarter 2018 Sales and Profitability; 24/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL STAINLESS NAMES CHRISTOPHER T. SCANLON AS VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE, CFO AND TREASURER; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Mgmt Buys Into Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 28.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 88,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 219,992 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 308,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 562,446 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in R1 Rcm Inc. by 55,641 shares to 69,667 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 46,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaspine Holdings Corp..

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NEO Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NeoGenomics EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NeoGenomics prices stock offering at $21.25 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.06 million for 153.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Lpl Fincl Lc has 18,795 shares. 119,000 were accumulated by Bard Associates. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Gam Ag has 158,604 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 48,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 538,233 shares in its portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsr reported 200,000 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 190,000 were reported by Strs Ohio. Invesco Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 399,285 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Lc has invested 0.04% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

More notable recent Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Universal Stainless to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference on August 6?? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Universal Stainless Names Judith l. Bacchus to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on June 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Universal Stainless Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:USAP – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Universal Stainless Promotes Wendel Crosby to Vice President Manufacturing – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP) CEO Dennis Oates on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold USAP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 6.94 million shares or 2.25% less from 7.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). Geode Cap has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated stated it has 585 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cadence Limited Liability Company owns 95,480 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 109,652 are held by Northern Tru. 43,045 were reported by National Bank Of America Corporation De. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt invested in 53,686 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 100 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). Moreover, Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) for 17,310 shares. 200,078 were accumulated by Thb Asset Mgmt. Brandywine Global Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 14,854 shares.