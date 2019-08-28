Neogenomics (NEO) Stock Rose While Perkins Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $337,000; National Pension Service Has Boosted Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding

National Pension Service increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 9,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 259,403 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.44M, up from 249,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $9.21 during the last trading session, reaching $251.3. About 1.99 million shares traded or 41.76% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 16,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 264,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, down from 281,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 446,556 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research reported 33,019 shares. Piedmont Invest Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 249,598 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding, a Japan-based fund reported 39,073 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The accumulated 53,724 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William Comm Il has 283,751 shares. Moreover, Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Conestoga Capital Advsrs Lc stated it has 18,500 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 5,126 shares. Victory Management owns 59,760 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 0.01% or 137,259 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Assocs has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 42,572 shares. Old National Natl Bank In owns 11,116 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. South State has 19,835 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.35 million shares.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natera Inc by 71,200 shares to 129,900 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pareteum Corp by 376,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Htg Molecular Diagnostics In.