Neogenomics (NEO) Stake Has Increased by Ameriprise Financial Inc; Mount Vernon Associates Increases Holding in Hartford Financial Services (HIG)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services (HIG) by 83.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc bought 12,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 27,268 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 14,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc who had been investing in Hartford Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 1.54 million shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Net $597M; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.27, EST. $1.07; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford Reports First Quarter 2018 Income From Continuing Operations, After Tax, Of $428 Million ($1.18 Per Diluted Share); 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – ON MARCH 29, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO $1 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER 31, 2014 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR REDUCTION OF COMPANY’S MINIMUM CONSOLIDATED NET WORTH FINANCIAL COVENANT TO $9 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ON OR ABOUT MARCH END; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q EPS $1.64

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 84,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 604,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.26 million, up from 519,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 875,043 shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 45,553 shares to 263,850 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings.

