Neogenomics (NEO) Shares Rose While Granahan Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $3.94 Million; As Charles Schwab (SCHW) Shares Declined, Oxbow Advisors Raised Position by $1.38 Million

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics (NEO) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 196,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The hedge fund held 993,904 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34M, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 299,963 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 61.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 32,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 86,035 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 53,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 5.73M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 15 PCT TO $2.4 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 15/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Schwab Terminates Custody Agreement with Great Lakes & Atlantic; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video)

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why NeoGenomics Stock Rose 74% in the First Half of the Year – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NeoGenomics Announces Pricing on Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholder – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Technology & Health Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genetic testers rally on insurance coverage for Myriad’s GeneSight – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paylocity Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 51,844 shares to 524,593 shares, valued at $46.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluidigm Corp (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 219,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 781,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil And Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A also bought $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Iii Etf Preferred (FPE) by 351,373 shares to 116,028 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,206 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schwab’s USAA Acquisition Is A Win – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Charles Schwab’s (NYSE:SCHW) Share Price Gain of 74% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wedgewood Partners – The Charles Schwab Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

