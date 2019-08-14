Neogenomics (NEO) Shareholder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; Moon Capital Management Has Increased Its At&T (T) Holding by $2.63 Million; Stock Price Rose

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 22,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 288,888 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, down from 310,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 574,289 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 84 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 18,488 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579.77 million, up from 18,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 31.26 million shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET INCOME AT T$16.01 BLN; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects Organic Adjusted EPS Growth in Low Single Digits for 2018

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Neo Performance Materials, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Technology & Health Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl owns 64,557 shares. Nordea Investment Management owns 331,528 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 1.12M shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Co holds 0.14% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 210,807 shares. Fred Alger Management has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Granahan Inv Management Inc Ma holds 993,904 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Co has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 222,103 shares. Rmb Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). King Luther Capital Corp invested in 0.02% or 143,450 shares. Tci Wealth invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Everence Capital Mngmt invested 0.07% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Moreover, Tower Lc (Trc) has 0.02% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 626,261 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,795 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 153,950 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 35,723 shares to 114,460 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 59,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1,890 shares to 48,929 shares, valued at $6.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,486 shares, and cut its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Ibtimes.com which released: “AT&T Inks Two New Cloud Deals With Microsoft And IBM – International Business Times” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Time To Implement This Attractive Option Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AT&T, Disney And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 7 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oregon becomes 16th to challenge Sprint/T-Mobile merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Invest Ltd Com invested in 14,290 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 4.54M were accumulated by Schafer Cullen Management. Country Club Company Na invested 1.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Invesco Ltd reported 37.09M shares. L S Advsrs invested in 0.07% or 17,137 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communication Ltd has 1.75 million shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has invested 0.62% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 8,316 are held by White Pine Investment. Moody Bancorp Division holds 0.43% or 496,187 shares. 295,382 were reported by Grassi Investment. Northpointe Cap has invested 2.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mairs And holds 40,857 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cape Ann Fincl Bank reported 28,134 shares. 1.55M are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Fil Limited invested 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).