Neogenomics (NEO) Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Boosted Its Holding by $2.40 Million; Adobe (ADBE) Position Maintained by Security National Trust Co

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 37.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 114,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 416,098 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.13 million, up from 301,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.36. About 980,524 shares traded or 15.45% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 755% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Ser Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,539 shares. Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Crossvault Mgmt holds 0.12% or 830 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 255,487 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Newbrook Lp accumulated 222,990 shares. Clearbridge Lc owns 3.92M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking holds 433,843 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 847,245 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Bristol John W And New York owns 248,571 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jag Limited Liability has 3.23% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Stephens Inv Limited Liability Corp has 395 shares. Cap Interest Ltd Ca owns 10,578 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) reported 117,275 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested 0.74% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aspiriant reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 134,754 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.09% or 1.62M shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Pnc Fincl Svcs Inc owns 36,513 shares. Nordea Invest stated it has 0.02% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Paragon Cap Ltd Co reported 250 shares. Regions Corp invested in 0% or 12,490 shares. Driehaus Lc accumulated 912,338 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru stated it has 1.87 million shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.03% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 10,998 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 40,533 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 107,074 shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $802.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 55,888 shares to 423,958 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthequity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 17,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,848 shares, and cut its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).