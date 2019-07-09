Neogenomics (NEO) Shareholder Marshall Wace Llp Cut Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Raised Service Now (NOW) Holding

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 73.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 643,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 229,270 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 872,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 171,238 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $297.64. About 734,931 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $38.95 million activity. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $1.71 million was made by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. LUDDY FREDERIC B had sold 32,500 shares worth $6.17M on Friday, January 18. Shares for $22.01 million were sold by CODD RONALD E F. $1.53 million worth of stock was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7. 2,031 shares valued at $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 34,601 shares to 31,197 shares, valued at $36.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Mngmt Incorporated Tx holds 0.7% or 8,305 shares. Asset Mgmt One Com Limited stated it has 103,188 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.03% or 3,206 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Cap Llc accumulated 957 shares. Cahill Advsr holds 845 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com owns 4,955 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. New Jersey-based Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.38% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 102,078 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has 1.76% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 23,665 shares. Appleton Partners Ma owns 1,200 shares. Personal Advisors Corporation invested in 0.01% or 3,170 shares. Investors holds 0.62% or 10.45 million shares in its portfolio. 4,177 are held by Seatown Hldg Pte Ltd. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Co invested in 0.08% or 373,910 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,760 are owned by Victory Cap Mgmt Inc. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 46,203 shares in its portfolio. Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 347,248 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Moreover, Globeflex Cap LP has 0.29% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 65,923 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Prudential holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 151,320 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 17,097 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 5,126 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Co has invested 0.82% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Fulton Commercial Bank Na reported 0.03% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 9,196 shares. Moreover, Swiss Financial Bank has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 163,500 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 11,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 95,011 shares.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.80M for 114.40 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Computer Program (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 59,306 shares to 203,250 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 1,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,011 shares, and has risen its stake in A.

