Neogenomics (NEO) Shareholder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.05 Million as Share Value Rose; Prudential Plc Has Lowered Its Stake in Meredith (MDP) by $1.62 Million

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 29,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 461,600 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51M, down from 491,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 398,326 shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Loss/Shr $2.74; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Information About Agreements To Sell TV Stations Related To Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Debt Risk Rises 5 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 21/03/2018 – Meredith puts titles including Time, Fortune on the block; 19/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – LAUNCH OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH EMEALS TO BRING EDITORIALLY CURATED MEAL PLANS TO MILLIONS OF HOME COOKS; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media; 19/03/2018 – MEREDITH COMPLETES SALE OF TIME INC. UK TO EPIRIS; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Rev $648.8M; 10/05/2018 – MEREDITH CORP. DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 52,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.07M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 417,332 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Consumer Di (VCR) by 8,000 shares to 18,831 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 64,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

