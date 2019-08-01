Neogenomics (NEO) Shareholder Kopp Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake; Shareholder Spitfire Capital Has Boosted Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Holding

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 161,224 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01 million, up from 150,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 176,571 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE, ALTRA SAY EXPECT PRICE INCREASES TO OFFSET POTENTIALLY HIGHER INPUT COSTS OF STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Double Rev to About $1.8B; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Company to Be Led by Alta Chairman, CEO Carl Christenson; 07/03/2018 – Fortive Says Its Fortive Hldrs Will Receive Shrs Representing 54.4% of Issued and Outstanding Shrs of Altra; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 07/03/2018 – Altra, Fortive Transaction Expected to Generate Annual Cost Synergies of $46M by Yr Four

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.21% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 713,135 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AIMC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.75 million shares or 3.31% more from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 4.28 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 229,050 shares. Fmr Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 880 shares. Stifel Corporation accumulated 13,162 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 27,414 shares. Raymond James And Assocs owns 55,551 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Mngmt has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). Laurion Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 80,356 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) for 467,772 shares. Legal General Plc reported 32,601 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 90,401 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC). 10,509 are owned by Hsbc Plc. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 42,618 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altra/Fortive Tie-Up Looks Compelling, But Focus On Price – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AIMC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NeoGenomics to build new facility in Florida – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mexico narrowly escapes recession, ekes out minimal 2nd-qtr growth – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Emerge Canada Inc. Launches Five ETFs on the NEO Exchange – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Creek Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 19,821 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Com has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Us Natl Bank De has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 1,723 shares. 35,400 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Barclays Public reported 64,557 shares stake. Cortina Asset Ltd Company invested 0.39% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Stephens Ar invested in 78,035 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 32,456 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 249,598 shares stake. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership has 0.06% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 1.49 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Convergence Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 8,647 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 155 shares.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21 million and $123.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 24,013 shares to 99,975 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 29,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..