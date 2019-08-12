Neogenomics (NEO) Shareholder Falcon Point Capital Has Cut Position by $1.77 Million; Zazove Associates Holding in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Upped by $881,132

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 28.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 88,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 219,992 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, down from 308,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 528,691 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 881,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.66% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Blueknight Energy Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 76,062 shares traded. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) has declined 52.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BKEP News: 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Policy Revision; 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy Sees 2018 Earnings Growth; 10/05/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS – ERGON, OWNER OF GENERAL PARTNER OF CO, TO HOLD OWNERSHIP IN CIMARRON EXPRESS VIA A NEWLY CREATED, WHOLLY OWNED UNIT; 15/03/2018 – Blueknight Says FERC Move Won’t Have Impact on Earnings, Cash Flow; 10/05/2018 – KINGFISHER MIDSTREAM SAYS UNDER TERMS, BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS WILL CONSTRUCT AND OPERATE THE PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP BKEP.O – POLICY REVISIONS BY FERC NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMPACT TO EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW OF BKEP; 15/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT SEES NO IMPACT TO EARNINGS, CASH FLOW ON FERC ORDER; 07/03/2018 – Blueknight Energy 4Q Rev $44.2M; 07/03/2018 – BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $44.2 MLN VS $46 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Blueknight expects continued weakness in U.S. oil storage market

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insmed (Prn) by 2.86 million shares to 13.74M shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 3.05 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58.53M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Company (Prn).

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in R1 Rcm Inc. by 55,641 shares to 69,667 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI).

