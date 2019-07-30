Neogenomics (NEO) Share Price Rose While Oberweis Asset Management Decreased Its Position; Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Stock Value Rose While Great Point Partners Boosted Stake by $21.80 Million

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 48.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 589,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.81M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.29M, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 92,804 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 37.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 22/04/2018 – DJ PTC Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTCT); 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MLN; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 06/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 4Q EPS 3c; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 37.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 24,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, down from 64,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.93% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $22.61. About 265,247 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life New York has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Riverhead Llc stated it has 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.04% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.03% or 165,500 shares in its portfolio. Ranger Management Limited Partnership reported 1.79% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated accumulated 6,767 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 62,754 shares. Alphaone Invest Svcs Llc reported 79,816 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In holds 11,116 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.02% or 28,492 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Conestoga Cap Ltd has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 18,500 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.01% or 137,259 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 26,784 shares to 162,457 shares, valued at $8.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 95,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,573 shares, and has risen its stake in W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 1.67 million shares to 5.96 million shares, valued at $48.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) by 487,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11M shares, and cut its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX).