Neogenomics (NEO) Holder Summit Creek Advisors Cut Holding; Sentinel Trust Company Lba Has Cut Stake in Citigroup (C) by $2.28 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 36,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 41,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.38. About 5.65M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q EPS $1.68; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Markets Rev $3.42B; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds High-Grade Credit Trader Nowak From Goldman Sachs; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q18 (NOT 1Q17) MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics (NEO) by 33.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 171,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11 million, down from 518,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 193,614 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) by 35,410 shares to 478,040 shares, valued at $14.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 31,337 are owned by Howland Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Kbc Nv stated it has 29,097 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential reported 151,320 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 95,011 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Limited Liability Com has 301,748 shares. Fairpointe Limited Liability Company invested in 210,807 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 519,975 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Parametric Port Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Manufacturers Life The owns 53,724 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability accumulated 39,608 shares or 0% of the stock. Rmb Cap reported 178,376 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 125,642 shares.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.80 million for 115.05 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Limited Liability Company has 1.59% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 637,258 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.55M shares. Greenhaven Assocs holds 13.44% or 12.16M shares. Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 70,817 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Com owns 81 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 54,910 shares stake. Sonata Cap Grp Inc stated it has 0.24% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd accumulated 1.47 million shares. 587,441 are held by Voloridge Inv Limited Com. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Comm Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,400 shares. Orca Invest Mgmt Limited Company reported 8,616 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel has invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Goodwin Daniel L has 12,300 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tradewinds Management Llc owns 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

