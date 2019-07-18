Neogenomics (NEO) Holder Next Century Growth Investors Cut Its Position; Costar Group (CSGP) Shareholder Wildcat Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $1.14 Million

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25M, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $583.53. About 141,072 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 36,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,748 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 338,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 938,659 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 191,588 shares to 726,554 shares, valued at $18.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 9,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW).

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why NeoGenomics Stock Rose 74% in the First Half of the Year – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NEO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “NeoGenomics Appoints Dr. Lawrence M. Weiss as Chief Scientific Officer – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For NeoGenomics (NEO) – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NeoGenomics prices stock offering at $21.25 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.92M for 119.50 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.22% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Campbell And Adviser Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 19,200 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.58% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech Incorporated reported 33,019 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 125,642 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has 1.12M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 12,880 were reported by Usa Financial Portformulas. Nicholas Partners LP has 288,888 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Corp has 143,450 shares. Fmr Llc invested in 0% or 47 shares. Ameriprise holds 519,975 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 112,679 shares. Legal & General Plc accumulated 222,103 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 0.03% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 165,500 shares.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “INFY vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “Derek Johnston, Portfolio Manager for Conestoga Capital, Owns Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG), CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), And Many More – The Wall Street Transcript” published on August 09, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CoStar Group to lay off 173 employees across its two Atlanta offices – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CoStar Group (CSGP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 21.83% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $63.22M for 84.33 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.12% negative EPS growth.