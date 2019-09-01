Neogenomics (NEO) Holder Granahan Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose; Skytop Capital Management Maintains Stake in Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 478,484 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics (NEO) by 16.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 196,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The hedge fund held 993,904 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 462,742 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Inc holds 0.19% or 2,001 shares. Hound Prns Ltd stated it has 1.26M shares or 5.86% of all its holdings. Brant Point Inv Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 50,343 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Ajo LP holds 0.07% or 122,756 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Liability stated it has 42,900 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc holds 2,660 shares. 124,971 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Regions Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Moreover, Waddell And Reed Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Amer Gru Incorporated has 336,945 shares for 3.22% of their portfolio. Boston Partners owns 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 162,950 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,550 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability reported 29,289 shares.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For OVLU – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Glaxosmithkline, Barclays and Nexstar Media Group – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “AT&T and CBS make peace as Nexstar conflict drags on – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Tegna confirms it rejected acquisition offer from private equity giant – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 639,284 shares to 734,074 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 97,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH).