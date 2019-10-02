Neogenomics (NEO) Holder First Light Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $5.86 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Value Declined, Meridian Management Co Has Raised Position by $440,752

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 2,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 21,003 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56M, up from 18,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $165.49. About 6.89 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 279,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 1.33 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.08M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 408,022 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $720.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 481,763 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $22.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc by 98,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 537,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 107,074 shares. Raymond James accumulated 46,716 shares. First Light Asset Ltd Co stated it has 1.33 million shares or 4.04% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 131,735 shares. Jennison Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 40,260 shares. Captrust holds 3,000 shares. Castleark Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 577,121 shares. Howland Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 34,880 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Franklin Res Incorporated owns 1.50 million shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 144,783 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 16,663 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 43 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.07% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 17,300 shares.