Neogenomics (NEO) Holder Cadence Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $1.50 Million as Shares Rose; Mathes Company Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Trimmed as Valuation Declined

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, down from 4,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $13.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1763.38. About 2.39M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 30/03/2018 – Will Trump mount an anti-trust case against Amazon?; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Sears is working with Amazon to deliver and install car tires; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc sold 74,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 132,414 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 207,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 550,953 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 56,302 shares to 369,918 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cavco Inds Inc Del (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 10,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC).

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “NeoGenomics Announces Leadership Transition and Reiterates Recently Increased 2019 Financial Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Genetic Testing Stocks Rose as Much as 25.4% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NeoGenomics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.31 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Volatility Reprieve – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tech Earnings Last Week: Amazon Disappoints, Alphabet Delights, and Facebook Satisfies – Nasdaq” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Here’s What The Street Is Saying As Retail Earnings Heat Up – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

