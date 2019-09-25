Neogenomics (NEO) Holder 1492 Capital Management Has Decreased Position as Market Valuation Rose; Facebook (FB) Stake Raised by Concorde Asset Management Llc

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $182.96. About 14.68 million shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – World’s Biggest Wealth Fund Weighs In on the Facebook Scandal; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Harper: E&C Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 21/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook needs an ‘internal special prosecutor’ to get to the bottom of the data-mining scandal; 16/04/2018 – Facebook Must Face Group Suit Claiming It Stole Biometric Data; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared on CNN on Wednesday evening to address the mishandling of user data by London-based firm Cambridge Analytica; 30/04/2018 – Koum’s departure comes at a crucial time at Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg begins testimony Tuesday about his company’s operations; 19/04/2018 – Nigel Stevenson: Exclusive – Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 23/04/2018 – Cambridge academic defends role in Facebook data scandal; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg finally speaks but not everyone is satisfied

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 117,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 151,693 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, down from 269,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 823,455 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Element Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 51,107 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon holds 0.01% or 1.54 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 13,153 shares. Driehaus Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 912,338 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.14% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 158,604 shares. 3,000 are held by Captrust Fincl. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 19,174 shares. 250 are held by Paragon Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Voloridge Investment Lc reported 0.06% stake. Balyasny Asset Llc has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Nicholas Investment Ptnrs Lp holds 287,314 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 16,272 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.03% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 4,176 shares. Moreover, Laurion Mgmt Lp has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $106.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 19,487 shares to 151,246 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livexlive Media Inc by 273,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Optimizerx Corp.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.15 million for 124.94 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NeoGenomics Q2 revenue up 50%; earnings down 66%; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On NeoGenomics, Yeti And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $170.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 5,171 shares to 8,808 shares, valued at $690,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,298 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Institute For Wealth Management invested in 1.15% or 26,888 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.39M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 2.59 million shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Oh invested in 2.53% or 1.17M shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 41,162 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 18,823 shares. Cornerstone owns 1,804 shares. 37,740 were accumulated by Heritage Investors. Pinnacle holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 119,621 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 695,120 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 1.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 27,714 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity, California-based fund reported 2.54 million shares. Webster National Bank N A holds 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 24,348 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Adv owns 35,111 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Next-Gen Growth Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FAANG 52-Week Laggard: Facebook The One Bright Spot? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook looking to lease old NYC post office – Post – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.