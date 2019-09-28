NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) are two firms in the Medical Laboratories & Research that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGenomics Inc. 23 3.78 100.33M 0.07 369.24 Natera Inc. 32 0.00 61.02M -2.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights NeoGenomics Inc. and Natera Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NeoGenomics Inc. and Natera Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGenomics Inc. 428,394,534.59% 2.1% 1.3% Natera Inc. 192,492,113.56% -721.9% -51.7%

Risk & Volatility

NeoGenomics Inc.’s current beta is 0.96 and it happens to be 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Natera Inc. on the other hand, has 1.47 beta which makes it 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NeoGenomics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Natera Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Natera Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NeoGenomics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for NeoGenomics Inc. and Natera Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGenomics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Natera Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 41.21% for NeoGenomics Inc. with consensus price target of $27. Meanwhile, Natera Inc.’s consensus price target is $38, while its potential upside is 18.20%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that NeoGenomics Inc. seems more appealing than Natera Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NeoGenomics Inc. and Natera Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.1% and 88.8%. About 2.8% of NeoGenomics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Natera Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeoGenomics Inc. 3.88% 8.5% 13.35% 47.16% 76.72% 93.26% Natera Inc. 2.41% 2.15% 46.62% 88.9% 22.47% 97.56%

For the past year NeoGenomics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Natera Inc.

Summary

NeoGenomics Inc. beats Natera Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. The company also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the companyÂ’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company has research collaborations with oncology centers, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, UCSF/I-SPY, and Cancer Research UK. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.