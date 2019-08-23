NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA)

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGenomics Inc. 22 6.79 N/A 0.07 369.24 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 8 0.25 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates NeoGenomics Inc. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NeoGenomics Inc. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGenomics Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.3% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NeoGenomics Inc. Its rival American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. NeoGenomics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for NeoGenomics Inc. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGenomics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NeoGenomics Inc. has a 2.59% upside potential and a consensus price target of $25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NeoGenomics Inc. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77.1% and 93.1%. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of NeoGenomics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.8% are American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeoGenomics Inc. 3.88% 8.5% 13.35% 47.16% 76.72% 93.26% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 6.65% 3.77% 8.3% -36.47% -52.23% -33.16%

For the past year NeoGenomics Inc. has 93.26% stronger performance while American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has -33.16% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors NeoGenomics Inc. beats American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. The company also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.