NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGenomics Inc. 21 7.18 N/A 0.07 369.24 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 20 139.16 N/A -1.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NeoGenomics Inc. and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NeoGenomics Inc. and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGenomics Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.3% Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -130.9% -46%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.96 shows that NeoGenomics Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s 172.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.72 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NeoGenomics Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 25.4 while its Quick Ratio is 24. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NeoGenomics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given NeoGenomics Inc. and Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGenomics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NeoGenomics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -12.72% and an $22.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is $22, which is potential 27.09% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is looking more favorable than NeoGenomics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.1% of NeoGenomics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 51.8% of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NeoGenomics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Comparatively, 46.2% are Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeoGenomics Inc. 3.88% 8.5% 13.35% 47.16% 76.72% 93.26% Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. -3.46% -18.39% -4.21% 1.97% -10.62% 62.43%

For the past year NeoGenomics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

Summary

NeoGenomics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. The company also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.