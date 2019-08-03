NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Reaches $25.42 52-Week High; United Community Banks (UCBI)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

The stock of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) hit a new 52-week high and has $26.18 target or 3.00% above today’s $25.42 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.43 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $26.18 price target is reached, the company will be worth $72.81 million more. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.42. About 1.38 million shares traded or 42.34% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M

United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 95 funds increased and started new positions, while 79 cut down and sold their stock positions in United Community Banks Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 69.81 million shares, up from 69.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding United Community Banks Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 60 Increased: 63 New Position: 32.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. It has a 1210.48 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services.

Among 4 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics has $2700 highest and $19 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is -11.49% below currents $25.42 stock price. NeoGenomics had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The stock of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by First Analysis. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The stock of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NeoGenomics, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Arizona State Retirement holds 145,881 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 1.64 million shares. Legacy Cap Prtnrs reported 49,600 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 1.54% stake. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning holds 6,900 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corp reported 401,857 shares. Zebra Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Fulton Bancorporation Na accumulated 0.03% or 19,947 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 11,325 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Bancorp De reported 1,723 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.39% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 304,297 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 19,821 shares. Mackenzie Fincl owns 11,650 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 5,039 shares.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 2.77% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. for 562,500 shares. Pier Capital Llc owns 300,393 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Snyder Capital Management L P has 1.12% invested in the company for 952,867 shares. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. has invested 0.75% in the stock. Fsi Group Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 20,946 shares.

Analysts await United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. UCBI’s profit will be $45.86M for 11.74 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by United Community Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.69% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 383,455 shares traded or 3.65% up from the average. United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) has declined 4.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks CEO Jimmy Tallent to Retire Effective June 30; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Qtrly Cash Div Increase; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Community Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCBI); 20/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, JIMMY TALLENT, WILL RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q EPS 47c; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks Names New CEO; Current CEO to Retire; 18/05/2018 – United Community Banks Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.38 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secured and unsecured loans that include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential construction and mortgage, consumer installment, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits and fixed and adjustable-rate home mortgage loans.