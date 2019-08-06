NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Reaches $24.57 After 3.00% Up Move; John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) Sentiment Is 0.91

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.64, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 10 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 11 sold and decreased equity positions in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 1.35 million shares, down from 1.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 3 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

The stock of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 601,242 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFOThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.35 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $25.31 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NEO worth $70.38 million more.

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Neon Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why NeoGenomics Stock Rose 74% in the First Half of the Year – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NeoGenomics Q2 revenue up 50%; earnings down 66%; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Genetic Testing Stocks Rose as Much as 25.4% in July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.35 billion. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. It has a 1170 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services.

Among 4 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. First Analysis maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NeoGenomics, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 32,456 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.58% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). American Int Gp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 1,723 are owned by Us Bankshares De. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 331,528 are owned by Nordea Management. Sei Invests reported 0.01% stake. 34,000 were reported by First Fincl Bank Tru. Brown Advisory has 0.15% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 2.52 million shares. 232,589 were reported by Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 20,411 shares. Kopp Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 396,327 shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 132,414 shares. Rice Hall James Llc holds 0.09% or 139,117 shares in its portfolio.

The stock increased 0.95% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 15,747 shares traded. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (HEQ) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $169.16 million. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.