NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Reaches $23.95 After 8.00% Down Move; Shorts at Fortuna Silver Mines Ordinary Shares (canada (FSM) Lowered By 51.92%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Ordinary Shares (canada (NYSE:FSM) had a decrease of 51.92% in short interest. The stock increased 6.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.21. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending.

The stock of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral properties in Latin America. The company has market cap of $674.13 million. The firm explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It has a 32.14 P/E ratio. It holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine located in the State of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, as well as develops the Lindero gold project situated in northwestern Argentina.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. It has a 1140.71 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4.

Among 4 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, February 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Needham. The stock of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Raymond James. The stock of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) earned “Buy” rating by First Analysis on Tuesday, March 12.