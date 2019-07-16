NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Reaches $23.26 After 5.00% Up Move; Shorts at NEXT10 (NXTN) Lowered By 33.33%

NEXT10 INC (OTCMKTS:NXTN) had a decrease of 33.33% in short interest. NXTN’s SI was 200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 33.33% from 300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2 days are for NEXT10 INC (OTCMKTS:NXTN)’s short sellers to cover NXTN’s short positions. The stock decreased 14.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3. About 100 shares traded or 25.00% up from the average. Next10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTN) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.12% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 662,748 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZAThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.24B company. It was reported on Jul, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $24.42 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NEO worth $112.15 million more.

Next10, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of security systems for the cargo transportation industry primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $34,554. The firm offers Â‘Bulldog Online Security Systems' , which is designed to prevent cargo theft from cargo containers, tractor-trailers, cargo vans, tanker trucks, storage year containers, and other cargo transportation and storage equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products alert onsite security personnel in the event of theft or tampering; alert the driver in the event someone attempts to access the cargo; and monitors multiple roll-up and sliding doors, prevents unauthorized entry and intrusion, and alert the driver through a mobile receiver a thief attempt to enter, move, or remove items from the delivery vehicle.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NeoGenomics, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 2.71 million shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 1.83 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Principal Gp has 0.02% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Strs Ohio stated it has 190,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Pa owns 695,464 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Company reported 132,602 shares stake. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 59,760 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 229,270 shares. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 31,875 shares. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi reported 342,629 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Management Lc accumulated 0% or 153,950 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles & Lp has 0.04% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.82M for 116.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. It has a 369.21 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services.