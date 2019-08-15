NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Is At $24.57 Formed Wedge; Badger Meter (BMI) Has 1.55 Sentiment

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) formed wedge up with $25.55 target or 4.00% above today’s $24.57 share price. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) has $2.35B valuation. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 641,199 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Badger Meter Inc (BMI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 96 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 62 reduced and sold their equity positions in Badger Meter Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 21.77 million shares, down from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Badger Meter Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 55 Increased: 57 New Position: 39.

Badger Meter, Inc. provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, gas and oil, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries. It has a 42.92 P/E ratio. The firm provides flow instrumentation technologies to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system; ORION Migratable for mobile meter reading; ORION Fixed Network for traditional fixed network applications; and ORION Cellular for infrastructure-free meter reading.

The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 94,382 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 11/04/2018 – VIETNAM C.BANK MAY KEEP REFINANCING RATE UNCHANGED IN 2018: BMI; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award; 06/03/2018 Billboard: Residente to Receive First Champion Award at 2018 BMI Latin Awards; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.22M for 31.68 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. for 470,820 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owns 106,021 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Personal Financial Services has 0.61% invested in the company for 36,159 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 0.58% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.51 million shares.

