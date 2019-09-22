NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Comparing side by side

Both NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) and Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGenomics Inc. 22 6.62 N/A 0.07 369.24 Neuronetics Inc. 13 3.24 N/A -1.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NeoGenomics Inc. and Neuronetics Inc.

Table 2 shows NeoGenomics Inc. and Neuronetics Inc.'s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGenomics Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.3% Neuronetics Inc. 0.00% 0% -27.7%

The current Quick Ratio of NeoGenomics Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Neuronetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Neuronetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NeoGenomics Inc.

Ratings and Recommendations for NeoGenomics Inc. and Neuronetics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGenomics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neuronetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NeoGenomics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 23.63% and an $27 average price target.

NeoGenomics Inc. and Neuronetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.1% and 93.7%. Insiders owned 2.8% of NeoGenomics Inc. shares. Competitively, Neuronetics Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeoGenomics Inc. 3.88% 8.5% 13.35% 47.16% 76.72% 93.26% Neuronetics Inc. 4.2% -4.8% -30.35% -29.28% -53.37% -38.45%

For the past year NeoGenomics Inc. had bullish trend while Neuronetics Inc. had bearish trend.

On 8 of the 9 factors NeoGenomics Inc. beats Neuronetics Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. The company also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.