NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) and Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Comparing side by side

We are comparing NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) and Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGenomics Inc. 20 7.18 N/A 0.07 350.15 Medpace Holdings Inc. 59 3.03 N/A 2.09 26.47

Table 1 highlights NeoGenomics Inc. and Medpace Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Medpace Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than NeoGenomics Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. NeoGenomics Inc. is presently more expensive than Medpace Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGenomics Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 1.3% Medpace Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NeoGenomics Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Medpace Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. NeoGenomics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Medpace Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NeoGenomics Inc. and Medpace Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGenomics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Medpace Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NeoGenomics Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential downside is -9.60%. Competitively Medpace Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $57, with potential downside of -9.12%. The information presented earlier suggests that Medpace Holdings Inc. looks more robust than NeoGenomics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NeoGenomics Inc. and Medpace Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 85.1% respectively. About 3.4% of NeoGenomics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.5% of Medpace Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeoGenomics Inc. 3.87% 7.19% 34.13% 36.18% 109.52% 83.27% Medpace Holdings Inc. -2.25% -6.18% -17.66% -5.96% 30.56% 4.36%

For the past year NeoGenomics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Medpace Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Medpace Holdings Inc. beats NeoGenomics Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. The company also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services. NeoGenomics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, study feasibility, study start-up, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.