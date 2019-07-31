Neogenomics Com New (NEO) Holder Teton Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $567,520 as Stock Price Rose; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Telemark Asset Management Lowered Its Holding

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $156.13. About 2.69 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc Com New (NEO) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 28,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 114,780 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 143,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.05. About 727,386 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 109.52% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year's $0.35 per share.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity.

