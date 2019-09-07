Neogen (NEOG) Shareholder Riverbridge Partners Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.58 Million as Share Value Rose; Tirschwell & Loewy Stake in Ilumina (ILMN) Has Lifted by $3.55 Million as Market Value Declined

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Ilumina (ILMN) by 94.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 11,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 23,530 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 12,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Ilumina for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $270. About 1.35M shares traded or 15.42% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neogen Corporation (NEOG) by 6.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 62,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The hedge fund held 843,581 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.41 million, down from 906,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Neogen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $72.24. About 127,923 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M

Analysts await Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. NEOG’s profit will be $15.09M for 62.28 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Neogen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 629 shares to 20,135 shares, valued at $23.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roche Holding Ltd. Adr (RHHBY) by 15,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold NEOG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 46.50 million shares or 0.74% more from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk Corp stated it has 91,756 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 31,112 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 61,445 shares. Moreover, Private Harbour Invest Management And Counsel Ltd Liability Corp has 1.02% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 0.16% stake. Guggenheim Capital Llc invested in 4,263 shares. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 573,307 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 5,679 shares. Stanley holds 0.23% or 16,409 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl accumulated 56,964 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 17,551 shares. Connecticut-based Thb Asset Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.13% or 352,288 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG).