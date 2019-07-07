Neogen (NEOG) Shareholder Chemical Bank Has Decreased Holding by $378,936 as Shares Declined; Darsana Capital Partners LP Decreased Its New York Times Co (NYT) Holding by $89.09 Million

Darsana Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Darsana Capital Partners Lp sold 2.78 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 10.00 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328.50M, down from 12.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Darsana Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 1.40 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ New York Times Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYT); 09/03/2018 – Save the Redwoods League & New York Times Bestselling Author T. A. Barron Launch “Reading the Redwoods” Contest for Elementary Students Across the U.S; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 05/03/2018 JUST IN: Google inks deal to sell Zagat to upstart review site The Infatuation – New York Times; 16/05/2018 – The FBI named the probe into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia after a Rolling Stones lyric, The New York Times reported on Wednesday; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q REV. $413.9M, EST. $408.0M; 06/03/2018 – BREAKING: Gary Cohn resigns – NY Times; 24/04/2018 – Design-Driven AC Hotels by Marriott® Brand Debuts in New York City with AC Hotel New York Times Square; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix inks production deal with the Obamas

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank analyzed 6,648 shares as the company's stock declined 3.14% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,924 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 16,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $61.27. About 79,929 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 17.53% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 5,350 shares to 9,250 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.23 million activity. 45,334 shares were sold by HERBERT JAMES L, worth $2.72M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold NEOG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 46.50 million shares or 0.74% more from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,679 were reported by Riverhead Management Limited Liability Corp. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 573,307 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Com New York, a New York-based fund reported 5,220 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Llc has 4,066 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Savings Bank accumulated 0.06% or 9,924 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 42,738 shares. 157,000 were accumulated by Teton Inc. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has 25,733 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De has 37,761 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Strs Ohio has 18,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Fin, Missouri-based fund reported 22,140 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Services Group has invested 0.02% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 52,772 shares.

Analysts await Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 15.15% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEOG’s profit will be $14.43 million for 54.71 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Neogen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone owns 59 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 58,100 shares. Profund Limited Com holds 17,981 shares. Shelton Management holds 305 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Partner Invest Limited Partnership invested in 1.99% or 52,307 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability has 29,278 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 7,322 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 26,676 shares. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc has 0.14% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Moreover, Barometer Capital Management has 0.99% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 265,100 shares. Asset holds 0.01% or 6,513 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 206,215 shares. Oz Mngmt Lp owns 5.14M shares. Bank Of America De has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 2,867 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.28 million activity. $460,736 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) shares were sold by BENTEN R ANTHONY.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54 million for 45.63 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.