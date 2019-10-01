Neogen (NEOG) Reaches $64.62 After 9.00% Down Move; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

The stock of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.12% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 221,907 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9MThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $3.39B company. It was reported on Oct, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $58.80 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NEOG worth $304.92M less.

Among 2 analysts covering The Descartes Systems Group Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:DSGX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. – Common Stock has $46 highest and $4300 lowest target. $44.50’s average target is 11.84% above currents $39.79 stock price. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since June 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 11 by TD Securities. See The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Rating: Outperform New Target: $43.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/07/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Equal-Weight Initiates Coverage On

11/06/2019 Broker: TD Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.35 billion. The companyÂ’s network solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. It has a 99.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications.

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Descartes Launches Advanced Analytics Solution Using Microsoft Power BI for Logistics and Supply Chain Operations – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Descartes Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Descartes Delivers Industry-leading Real-time Air Freight Tracking Enhancements – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX) Q2 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Descartes Systems – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 41,323 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C

More notable recent Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Neogen Corp (NEOG) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US Stocks Turn Lower; Crude Oil Down Over 2% – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Neogen Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NEOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Neogen partners with IGS to enhance Igenity® Beef Profile – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.39 billion. It operates through two divisions, Food Safety and Animal Safety. It has a 56.68 P/E ratio. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.