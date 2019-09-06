Neogen (NEOG) Market Value Rose While Bamco Has Increased Holding by $22.55 Million; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Value Rose, Clearline Capital LP Has Boosted Holding

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 188.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 426,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 652,648 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 226,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 7.71 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 66.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 395,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The institutional investor held 988,435 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.73M, up from 592,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.06. About 179,335 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 50,000 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $81.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 838,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold NEOG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 46.50 million shares or 0.74% more from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,263 are held by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 12,179 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Provident Inv Management invested 0.11% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 15,655 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com reported 25,733 shares. Arcadia Invest Corporation Mi holds 3,962 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 116,324 shares. Westpac holds 0% or 91,756 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 19,415 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 77,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 61,445 were reported by Morgan Stanley. 134,008 are owned by Legal General Gru Public Lc. 22,218 are held by Wesbanco Bankshares.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 118,559 shares to 24,405 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 90,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,016 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC).