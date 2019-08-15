Neogen (NEOG) Holder Neuberger Berman Group Raised Holding; Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Holder Kestrel Investment Management Raised Position by $4.53 Million as Stock Declined

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 67,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The institutional investor held 910,657 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.26 million, up from 842,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $68.46. About 126,709 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 181,513 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 03/05/2018 – PotlatchDeltic 1Q EPS 29c; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold NEOG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 46.50 million shares or 0.74% more from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 721,453 were accumulated by Northern Tru Corporation. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. 82 were accumulated by Carroll Assoc Inc. Prudential holds 0.01% or 85,691 shares. Clean Yield Group holds 4,033 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Stephens Ar has invested 0.02% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). 6,824 are held by Profund Advsrs. Bank Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Camarda Limited Liability invested in 0% or 39 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 7,483 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors reported 372 shares. Polen Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,066 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.06% or 861,282 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 15,432 shares.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 25,067 shares to 39,188 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdw Corp/De (NASDAQ:CDW) by 74,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Reit C Reit (NYSE:ACRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 91,306 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa reported 31,200 shares stake. Moody State Bank Trust Division stated it has 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 1,029 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp accumulated 608 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation owns 94,322 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt holds 229,444 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sei Invs has invested 0.02% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Ing Groep Nv owns 10,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 6,761 were reported by Guggenheim Ltd Liability. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd reported 21 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 36,089 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 101,557 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.