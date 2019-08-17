Neogen (NEOG) Holder Chemical Bank Decreased Its Position; As Air Lease (AL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Selz Capital Lowered Its Holding

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 6,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The institutional investor held 9,924 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 16,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 116,050 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.04 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 728,116 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,881 shares to 23,604 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 5,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. NEOG’s profit will be $15.16 million for 61.17 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Neogen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold NEOG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 46.50 million shares or 0.74% more from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Private Harbour Mgmt Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.02% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 123,666 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 5,397 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 18,555 shares or 0% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 53,058 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Private Na holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 57,934 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 9,059 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 9,823 shares. Amer Interest Group Inc Inc accumulated 38,208 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.02% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 687,345 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com has 16,768 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 56,187 shares. Clean Yield has 0.09% invested in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). 19,415 are held by Azimuth Limited Liability Corporation. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.01% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Citigroup accumulated 8,616 shares or 0% of the stock. Regions Finance owns 22,571 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Davenport And Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 12,605 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Rothschild & Com Asset Management Us accumulated 0.02% or 45,996 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.49% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1.44 million shares. Basswood Capital Mgmt Llc reported 1.12 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Southport Limited Liability Co has 20,343 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 8,170 shares. Capital Counsel Ltd Liability Company Ny invested in 1.46% or 583,510 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 113,071 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 13,326 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt Com.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 270,000 shares to 770,000 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr Jr Gold Miners by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).