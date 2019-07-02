Neogen (NEOG) EPS Estimated At $0.28; Intuit Inc. (INTU) Covered By 6 Bulls

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit has $285 highest and $212 lowest target. $251.58’s average target is -4.78% below currents $264.2 stock price. Intuit had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, May 24. As per Monday, February 4, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, February 22. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Bank of America. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 2 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. See Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) latest ratings:

24/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $280.0000 New Target: $285.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $250.0000 New Target: $258.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $239.0000 New Target: $244.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $245.0000 New Target: $260.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $245.0000 New Target: $239.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $285.0000 New Target: $280.0000 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $270 New Target: $280 Maintain

02/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $255 New Target: $285 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BNP Paribas Rating: Underperform Initiates Coverage On

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Intuit Inc. shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Capital has invested 3.19% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 1.13M shares. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,995 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 306 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 56,069 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 74,684 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.16% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cypress Capital Group Inc stated it has 0.87% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Long Road Invest Counsel Lc holds 10,000 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Moreover, Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Telemus Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 3,428 shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department has 0.02% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 4,891 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 4,059 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers Incorporated invested in 0% or 22 shares.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance services and products for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $68.49 billion. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll services and products, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. It has a 48.24 P/E ratio. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. It operates through two divisions, Food Safety and Animal Safety. It has a 51.64 P/E ratio. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.23 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $313,233 was sold by PARNELL JACK C. HERBERT JAMES L sold 10,262 shares worth $632,159.