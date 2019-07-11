Neogen Corporation (NEOG) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Diagnostic Substances company, Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of Neogen Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.08% of all Diagnostic Substances’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Neogen Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.84% of all Diagnostic Substances companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Neogen Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neogen Corporation 0.00% 10.50% 9.60% Industry Average 26.43% 200.96% 10.18%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Neogen Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Neogen Corporation N/A 60 47.63 Industry Average 69.19M 261.83M 35.40

Neogen Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Neogen Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neogen Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.67 2.88

The peers have a potential upside of 76.22%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Neogen Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neogen Corporation -1.22% 5.01% -3.14% -5.79% -17.53% 5.54% Industry Average 4.85% 12.27% 41.13% 54.00% 29.68% 68.36%

For the past year Neogen Corporation has weaker performance than Neogen Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

Neogen Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.3 and a Quick Ratio of 9.9. Competitively, Neogen Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 5.52 and has 4.67 Quick Ratio. Neogen Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neogen Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.34 shows that Neogen Corporation is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Neogen Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.42 which is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Neogen Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Neogen Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells. This segment offers its products primarily to food and feed, and grain processors and processors; meat and poultry processors, seafood processors, fruit and vegetable producers, and dairies; laboratories; and producers of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, veterinary vaccines, and nutraceutical products. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topical and diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides, and genomics testing services for the animal safety market. This segment offers various products for researchers to detect biologically active substances. Its drug detection immunoassay test kits are used for the detection of abused and therapeutic drugs in farm and racing animals; detection of drug residues in meat and meat products; and human forensic toxicology drug screening applications. In addition, this segmentÂ’s products are also used to maintain sanitary conditions and limit the potential hazards of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and retail chains. Neogen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.