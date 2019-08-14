Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 11.17 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Nemaura Medical Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nemaura Medical Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87% Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -135.9% -59.3%

Risk & Volatility

Nemaura Medical Inc. has a -0.09 beta, while its volatility is 109.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

3.5 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nemaura Medical Inc. Its rival Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Senseonics Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nemaura Medical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nemaura Medical Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.1% and 50.5%. 70.32% are Nemaura Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32% Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14%

For the past year Nemaura Medical Inc. has stronger performance than Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Summary

Senseonics Holdings Inc. beats Nemaura Medical Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.