Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD)’s Financial Results Comparing With CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS)

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) and CHF Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 CHF Solutions Inc. 4 1.12 N/A -35.77 0.00

Demonstrates Nemaura Medical Inc. and CHF Solutions Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Nemaura Medical Inc. and CHF Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87% CHF Solutions Inc. 0.00% -188.5% -148.5%

Volatility & Risk

Nemaura Medical Inc.’s current beta is -0.09 and it happens to be 109.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CHF Solutions Inc.’s beta is 2.37 which is 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nemaura Medical Inc. are 3.5 and 3.4 respectively. Its competitor CHF Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. CHF Solutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nemaura Medical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nemaura Medical Inc. and CHF Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 13.5% respectively. 70.32% are Nemaura Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of CHF Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32% CHF Solutions Inc. -4.36% -4.36% -25.2% -66.67% -87.74% -58.3%

For the past year Nemaura Medical Inc. has stronger performance than CHF Solutions Inc.

Summary

Nemaura Medical Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CHF Solutions Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.

CHF Solutions, Inc., an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. It focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.