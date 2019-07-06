Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

This is a contrast between Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 36 6.23 N/A 0.05 713.70

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nemaura Medical Inc. and Cardiovascular Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -61.6% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Nemaura Medical Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Its competitor Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.8. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nemaura Medical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.01% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares and 88.8% of Cardiovascular Systems Inc. shares. 70.32% are Nemaura Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Cardiovascular Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nemaura Medical Inc. -4.01% -15.09% -15.89% -53.85% -70.49% 0% Cardiovascular Systems Inc. -4.58% 9.68% 13.82% 23.96% 36.81% 35.28%

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. beats Nemaura Medical Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. The company sells its products directly to hospitals or office-based labs. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.