Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD)’s Financial Results Comparing With AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 20 7.53 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87% AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3%

Risk and Volatility

Nemaura Medical Inc.’s -0.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 109.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, AxoGen Inc. has beta of 0.15 which is 85.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nemaura Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AxoGen Inc. are 8.8 and 8 respectively. AxoGen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nemaura Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Nemaura Medical Inc. and AxoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of AxoGen Inc. is $29.67, which is potential 71.80% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.1% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.4% of AxoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Nemaura Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 70.32%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of AxoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32% AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99%

For the past year Nemaura Medical Inc. has stronger performance than AxoGen Inc.

Summary

AxoGen Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Nemaura Medical Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.