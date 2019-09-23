Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Abbott Laboratories 81 4.78 N/A 1.64 52.98

In table 1 we can see Nemaura Medical Inc. and Abbott Laboratories’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Nemaura Medical Inc. and Abbott Laboratories’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87% Abbott Laboratories 0.00% 7.7% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.09 shows that Nemaura Medical Inc. is 109.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Abbott Laboratories has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nemaura Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Abbott Laboratories which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Nemaura Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Abbott Laboratories.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Nemaura Medical Inc. and Abbott Laboratories can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Abbott Laboratories 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Abbott Laboratories’s potential upside is 10.97% and its consensus price target is $92.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Nemaura Medical Inc. and Abbott Laboratories are owned by institutional investors at 0.1% and 76% respectively. Insiders owned 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Abbott Laboratories shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32% Abbott Laboratories -1.68% 3.09% 10.62% 21.51% 33.65% 20.42%

For the past year Nemaura Medical Inc. has -7.32% weaker performance while Abbott Laboratories has 20.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats Nemaura Medical Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.

Abbott Laboratories manufactures and sells health care products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals to treat pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; anti-infective clarithromycin; cardiovascular and metabolic products; and influenza vaccines, as well as to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment provides immunoassay and clinical chemistry systems; assays used to screen and/or diagnosis cancer, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug monitoring; hematology systems and reagents; diagnostic systems and cartridges; instruments to automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, and detects and measures infectious agents; genomic-based tests; informatics and automation solutions; and a suite of informatics tools and professional services. The companyÂ’s Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Vascular Products segment offers coronary, endovascular, vessel closure, and structural heart devices to treat vascular disease. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes; and medical devices for the eye, such as cataract and LASIK surgery, contact lens care, and dry eye products. It serves retailers, wholesalers, hospitals, health care facilities, laboratories, physicians' offices, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois.