Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

0.01% of Nemaura Medical Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.96% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.12% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

On first table we have Nemaura Medical Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -108.80% -61.60% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

In next table we are comparing Nemaura Medical Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Nemaura Medical Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.47 2.73 2.81

The peers have a potential upside of 64.70%.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nemaura Medical Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nemaura Medical Inc. -4.01% -15.09% -15.89% -53.85% -70.49% 0% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nemaura Medical Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9. Competitively, Nemaura Medical Inc.’s peers have 4.60 and 3.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nemaura Medical Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nemaura Medical Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. does not pay a dividend.

On 4 of the 4 factors Nemaura Medical Inc.’s competitors beat Nemaura Medical Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.