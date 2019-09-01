Nem Us 04/18/19 C37 (Call) (NEM) Shareholder U S Global Investors Has Trimmed Position by $836,500 as Shares Rose; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Holds Stake in Centurylink (CTL)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 8.43 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Nem Us 04/18/19 C37 (Call) (NEM) by 95.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 23,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Nem Us 04/18/19 C37 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 7.08 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42 million and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 13,040 shares to 116,318 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 22,429 shares to 51,020 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 266,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 585,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE:GFI).

