Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $421,383; Westover Capital Advisors Lifted Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $1.40 Million

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,704 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28M, up from 29,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 34.76 million shares traded or 27.10% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 21/05/2018 – Apple is expected to introduce new software, as it does every year, and Siri suggests it’ll get an upgrade; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard fell to $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 20/03/2018 – “I had seven bitcoins stolen from me through fraud,” Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak said at the Times’ Global Business Summit; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 62.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 33,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 86,517 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66 million, up from 53,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 14.98M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 — 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for Seniors, Parents and Children; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 06/04/2018 – Comcast Teams Up With Chicago Cubs On Multi-Year Technology And Marketing Partnership; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Declares Dividend of 19c; 05/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Djibouti grounded all U.S. military flights Wednesday at a base crucial to the U.S. fight against; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF AROUND $500 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,717 were accumulated by Osterweis Mngmt Inc. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 19,049 shares. 25,050 were accumulated by Knott David M. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs invested in 3.21% or 50,965 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt has invested 2.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wealth Planning Ltd stated it has 3.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barr E S And Comm reported 61,263 shares. Korea Inv has 3.53 million shares. 14,039 were reported by Orca Invest Lc. Dsc Lp reported 4,866 shares. Nbw Capital Lc reported 3.11% stake. Guinness Asset Management Limited owns 91 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chatham Capital Gp accumulated 38,147 shares. Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 6.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Callahan Advisors Ltd Co has invested 3.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s mini LED switch benefits LG, says analyst – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Apple Is Reacting to Trump’s Tariffs – Nasdaq” published on October 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for AAPL – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Looking For New High – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $557.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crane Co Com (NYSE:CR) by 4,290 shares to 50 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc Com (NYSE:TDG) by 972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5 shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI).

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $202.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 12,881 shares to 4,844 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 14,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,118 shares, and cut its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Redmond Asset Lc owns 50,838 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.86% or 246,923 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Com accumulated 0.81% or 862,275 shares. Private Advisor Llc reported 198,008 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 12,278 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl stated it has 0.58% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cobblestone Capital Ltd Llc Ny invested in 41,400 shares. Allen Operations Limited Liability holds 26,253 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt owns 30,538 shares. Exchange reported 123,849 shares. Homrich And Berg has 0.07% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Heartland Consultants has 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,344 shares. Thematic Prtnrs Llc reported 885,564 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Recession-Ready Stocks to Buy in October – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Comcast cutting 235 jobs in Minnesota – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Ford, Nike And More – Benzinga” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Netflix Doesn’t Need a Price Cut to Compete – The Motley Fool” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast accuses Google of unfair practices – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.