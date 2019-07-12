Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Continues to Hold Holding in Rbc Bearings Com (ROLL); Vontobel Asset Management Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Lifted by $1.18 Million

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc Com (ROLL) by 64.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,282 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, up from 4,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $164.39. About 3,001 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 13.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 8,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188.92M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $139. About 659,558 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stellar Capital Mngmt Lc reported 30,370 shares. Cannell Peter B holds 213,839 shares. Buckingham Asset Management invested in 0.8% or 45,650 shares. Cim Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,785 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cv Starr And Inc Trust has invested 2.46% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sfe Counsel invested in 0.77% or 12,286 shares. Westwood Hldg Gp Inc holds 2.14% or 1.47M shares. Palisade Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Zwj Counsel invested in 154,987 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Vanguard Group invested 1.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership invested in 1.67% or 663,738 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Capital Prns Ltd Llc has 0.17% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dsc Lp stated it has 2,010 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fulton Bank & Trust Na reported 62,614 shares. Financial Architects Inc stated it has 0.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 2.09 million shares to 4.49M shares, valued at $200.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,188 shares, and cut its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD).

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,671 shares to 8,924 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,747 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).