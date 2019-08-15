Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Position In Wd (WDFC) Was Lifted; Varian Med Sys (VAR) Position Has Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc bought 14,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 200,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39M, up from 185,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $107.79. About 303,706 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 14/05/2018 – varian medical systems inc. | halcyon | K181032 | 05/09/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |; 22/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-SIRTEX RESPONSE TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID-SRX.AX; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – ANY ACQUISITION OF SIRTEX BY CDH WOULD ALSO BE CONDITIONAL ON APPROVAL OF AUSTRALIA’S FOREIGN INVESTMENT REVIEW BOARD; 16/05/2018 – First Cancer Patients in Korea Treated with Varian HyperArc High-Definition Radiotherapy; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | eclipse treatment planning system | K181145 | 05/18/2018 |; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN REITERATES BELIEF VARIAN SCHEME REMAINS IN BEST INTEREST

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 6,579 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 4,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $183.9. About 43,456 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WDFC News: 09/04/2018 – WD-40 Will Funnel Tax Savings to Boost Digital Brand Presence; 05/04/2018 WD 40 2Q EPS $1.05; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 SEES FY EPS $4.07 TO $4.14, EST. $3.94 (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – DJ WD-40 Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDFC); 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO SAYS FY 18 NET INCOME IS PROJECTED TO BE BETWEEN $56.6 MLN AND $57.5 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 CO – SEES 2018 NET SALES BETWEEN $407 MLN AND $415 MLN; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 EPS $4.07-EPS $4.14; 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Sales $407M-$415M; 05/04/2018 – WD-40 2Q EPS $1.05, EST. 95C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – WD 40 Sees FY18 Net $56.6M-Net $57.5M

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74 billion and $17.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capitol Fed Finl Inc (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 34,205 shares to 77,029 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 125,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,301 shares, and cut its stake in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC).

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Varian FQ1 earnings up 192% – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:VAR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Varian Medical Systems EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “Strategic buyers snatch up cancer drug developers | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.61% or 3,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.04% or 151,293 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs Inc accumulated 16,895 shares. North Star Asset Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 2,595 shares. The Connecticut-based Amg Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Sterling Cap invested in 0% or 2,301 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc reported 41 shares stake. Bancshares Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.77 million shares. Eagle Ridge Inv invested in 1.35% or 65,041 shares. Fort LP owns 0.35% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 12,301 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 373,238 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Macquarie Gp Limited owns 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 2,500 shares. First Personal Fincl accumulated 0.02% or 351 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 3,931 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK) by 6,152 shares to 13,440 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 7,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,747 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About WD-40 Company’s (NASDAQ:WDFC) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 04/10/2019: WDFC,LEVI,LYFT – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WD-40 Company (WDFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 9, 2019 : WDFC, PSMT, SLP – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WD-40 Company to Record Reserve for Uncertain Tax Position – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.