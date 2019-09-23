Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Its Holding in Badger Meter Com (BMI) by $438,547 as Stock Declined; Valicenti Advisory Services Increases Stake in Cvs (CVS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com (BMI) by 45.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 7,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 8,811 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $526,000, down from 16,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 26,938 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards; 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu; 06/03/2018 Billboard: Residente to Receive First Champion Award at 2018 BMI Latin Awards; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 12,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 97,477 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, up from 85,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $63.46. About 2.63 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barnett & has 77,384 shares. Alberta Investment stated it has 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Wilshire Secs accumulated 6,100 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 4,151 shares in its portfolio. Coho Prns Ltd holds 3.41% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2.66M shares. The Indiana-based Wallington Asset Mgmt has invested 1.5% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Greatmark Investment Partners holds 2.99% or 183,905 shares in its portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage has 0.14% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8,552 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability holds 48,518 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 6,724 shares. First Personal owns 22,038 shares. Conning Inc owns 22,017 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership reported 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Profund Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 37,475 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Hldgs reported 1.38M shares.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $205.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 19,580 shares to 40,164 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 51,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,725 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.64, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold BMI shares while 56 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 22.10 million shares or 1.52% more from 21.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup has 9,597 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Lc owns 4,231 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co invested in 72 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Lc has 0.01% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Principal Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 265,143 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 47,228 shares or 0% of the stock. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Co reported 54,396 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. 2,464 are owned by Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 4,695 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 112,375 shares. Systematic LP has invested 0.04% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech reported 0.01% stake. Proshare Advsrs Llc invested in 0.07% or 195,491 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc owns 208,681 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 10,900 shares.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $557.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 2,787 shares to 48,081 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23M for 32.38 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.