Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Increased Thor Inds Com (THO) Holding By $417,260; Unifi (UFI) Has 1.63 Sentiment

Unifi Inc (UFI) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.65, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 57 funds opened new and increased positions, while 35 trimmed and sold stakes in Unifi Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 14.76 million shares, down from 15.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Unifi Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 25 Increased: 39 New Position: 18.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased Thor Inds Inc Com (THO) stake by 130.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 6,730 shares as Thor Inds Inc Com (THO)’s stock declined 7.91%. The Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc holds 11,880 shares with $740,000 value, up from 5,150 last quarter. Thor Inds Inc Com now has $3.14B valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 440,243 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING TO BUY BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS FROM ROX; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity. Another trade for 3,545 shares valued at $202,880 was bought by ZIEMER JAMES L.

Among 3 analysts covering Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Thor Industries had 7 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, February 4 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Thor Industries (THO) Announces Andy Graves as New Independent Chairman – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) ROE Of 6.3%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Co stated it has 6,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd invested in 2,886 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Principal Fincl Group Inc reported 377,051 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 680,000 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc holds 7,339 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sit Inv Associates accumulated 0.03% or 15,075 shares. Carroll Financial Associates stated it has 71 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 127,616 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 541,000 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 55,058 shares or 0% of the stock. Da Davidson And has invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 119,152 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hl Services Ltd reported 9,542 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 115,000 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.60 million activity.

Analysts await Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 89.74% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.39 per share. UFI’s profit will be $736,940 for 115.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Unifi, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.51. About 52,623 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (UFI) has declined 37.88% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 30/05/2018 – Unifi Software Announces New Al Capabilities to Its Data Platform to Make Cataloging and Discovering Data Even Faster and More Transparent for All Users Inside an Organization; 11/05/2018 – Unifi Receives Prestigious UNC Sustainability Award; 14/05/2018 – ValueAct Holds 5% Stake in Unifi Inc; 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q Adjusted EBITDA $7.3M; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Net Debt $85.8M at March 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – UNIFI INC SAYS EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 OPERATING INCOME AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE WELL BELOW FISCAL 2017 RESULTS; 12/04/2018 – Unifi Expects Its Reidsville Dye House to Operate on a Seven-Day Schedule; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Cash and Cash Equivalents $40.6M at March 25, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 2c

Impala Asset Management Llc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. for 1.58 million shares. Wellington Shields & Co. Llc owns 33,000 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Valueact Holdings L.P. has 0.24% invested in the company for 1.13 million shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.21% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 219,499 shares.

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company has market cap of $341.02 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Polyester, Nylon, and International. It has a 28.13 P/E ratio. The Polyester segment makes and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.